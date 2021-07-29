Women in Law Jane H. Macon

Jane H. Macon

Partner

Bracewell LLP

After graduating from the University of Texas Law School, Jane began her law career in Atlanta at the Office of Economic Opportunity. She moved to the San Antonio City Attorney’s Office in 1972. From 1977 to 1983, she served as San Antonio’s first woman City Attorney and laid the legal groundwork to further the development of the River Walk downtown projects.

Jane entered private practice in 1983 as a partner at Fulbright & Jaworski. She joined Bracewell in 2013, where she continues to focus her practice on Public Law Finance and Economic Development law. In addition to her private practice, Jane is extremely active in professional and civic organizations like The Women’s Forum, at both at the national level and the state level, and raises miniature horses.