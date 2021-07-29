SAW LOGO maroon

Women in Law Jane H. Macon

by | Jul 29, 2021 | Current Issue, Jul/Aug 21, Women in Business, Women in Law | 0 comments

Jane H. Macon

Partner

Bracewell LLP

After graduating from the University of Texas Law School, Jane began her law career in Atlanta at the Office of Economic Opportunity. She moved to the San Antonio City Attorney’s Office in 1972. From 1977 to 1983, she served as San Antonio’s first woman City Attorney and laid the legal groundwork to further the development of the River Walk downtown projects. 

Jane entered private practice in 1983 as a partner at Fulbright & Jaworski. She joined Bracewell in 2013, where she continues to focus her practice on Public Law Finance and Economic Development law. In addition to her private practice, Jane is extremely active in professional and civic organizations like The Women’s Forum, at both at the national level and the state level, and raises miniature horses. 

Bracewell logo blue rgb

Bracewell LLP

300 Convent , STE 2700

San Antonio, Texas 78205

O (210) 299-3517

C (210) 410 -6225

jane.macon@bracewell.com

www.bracewell.com

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nonprofit Spotlight: SA Youth

Nonprofit Spotlight: SA Youth

Lisa Hutchinson SA Youth Site Coordinator What is your role at your organization, and what does it entail? I may be a bit biased, but I believe I have the best role at SA Youth as a Site Coordinator in our Elementary Out-of-School Time (OST) Program! Our OST Program...

Women in Law: Robbie L. Ward

Women in Law: Robbie L. Ward

Robbie L. Ward Lawyer Robbie L. Ward, Attorney at Law Born in Odessa, Texas, Robbie was taught the value of loyalty, hard work, and dedication at an early age by her parents. Her practice focuses on federal criminal defense as well as state law. Robbie has been...

Women in Law: Cathleen Lockhart

Women in Law: Cathleen Lockhart

Cathleen Lockhart, BSN, JD Lockhart Law Firm PC Everyone has a story, and I am passionate about my client's story primarily because of my experience. Born and raised in a small, poor rural community outside El Paso, Texas, by two blue-collar working parents, I was...

Women in Law: Rebecca J. Carrillo

Women in Law: Rebecca J. Carrillo

Rebecca Carrillo Board Certified Attorney in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization Law office of Rebecca J. Carrillo, PLLC Rebecca J. Carrillo is a Texas Board Certified Family Law Attorney. Only 10% of Texas Attorneys can claim this accomplishment....

San Antonio Woman

8603 Botts Ln.
San Antonio, Tx 78217

Tel: 210.236.5834

info@sawoman.com

Contact Us
Company Info
About
Subscribe
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Sections
Cover Profile
Feature Story
Women in Business
Business Woman Spotlight
Role Model
At Home

Food & Drinks

Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Mommy Matters
Active Living
Guy to Know
The Dossier
© 2021 SAWoman.com  | Las Tres Muchachas LLC

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This