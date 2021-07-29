SAW LOGO maroon

Women in Law: Amber Lidell Alwais

by | Jul 29, 2021 | Current Issue, Jul/Aug 21, Women in Business, Women in Law | 0 comments

Amber Alwais online

Amber Lidell Alwais

PARTNER, Board Certified – Family Law

Texas Board of Legal Specialization

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP

Amber Lidell Alwais is an experienced family law attorney who protects her clients, making them feel safe and secure while fighting for them. She is compassionate and committed to providing legal services in all Family Law matters including traditional and non-traditional divorce, custody issues, property division, child support and adoption matters.


Amber has been a source for the San Antonio media to speak on Family Law issues during the COVID-19 crisis. Amber graduated from Sam Houston State University and St. Mary’s University School of Law in 1996. She has been acknowledged for her excellence in family law, being recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer from 2013-2020. Amber also serves as a law instructor at the University of Texas at San Antonio.


Her clients describe her as “a true professional, but not at the expense of being a beautiful human being.

Orsinger Logo 6 8 15 RGB

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP

310 S. St. Mary’s, 26th Floor

San Antonio, Texas 78205

O (210) 225-5567

www.ondafamilylaw.com

