DOSSIER: Dana M. Jones – Certified Financial Planner®

Jul 15, 2021 | Financial Advisors, Financial Planners, The Dossier

Dana M. Jones

Certified Financial PlannerTM

Financial Advisor

  • What is your primary objective in working with clients?

I believe that financial planning begins with listening and learning about each client’s values, objectives, and priorities.  Once I have an understanding of their specific situation, I can make informed recommendations about retirement, investing and estate planning.  My objective is to develop and follow a sound plan that allows my clients to live their best life without undue sacrifice or too much exposure to risk. 

  • What do you love most about your career?

As a Certified Financial PlannerTM practitioner with over a decade of experience, the ability to help people through all aspects of their financial life is what brings me the most joy and honor. 

  • Who is your ideal client?

Allen Lakein once said, “Failure to plan is planning to fail.”  I prefer to work with people who view planning and investing as necessary, and as a form of stewardship for their family.  While I am happy to meet with anyone in an effort to help them get on the right path, my investment strategies hold a minimum of $250,000.  My practice consists primarily of business owners, retirees, physicians, and other professionals.  Regardless of your personal situation, you are welcome to contact my office for a consultation. 

  • How do you spend your time away from the office?

I believe in education and like to stay involved in the community.  Currently, I serve as a Board of Director of the UTSA Alumni Association and I am also a proud member of Hill Country Women in Business.  My husband Kyle and I live in the Texas Hill Country.  We enjoy outdoor activities, especially with our Boston Terrier, Brady.

9311 San Pedro Ave., Suite 1200, San Antonio, Texas 78216

Office: (210) 377-7714

Dana.Jones@wellsfargoadvisors.com

home.wellsfargoadvisors.com/Dana.Jones

