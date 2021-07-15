DOSSIER: Dana M. Jones – Certified Financial Planner®

Dana M. Jones
Certified Financial PlannerTM
Financial Advisor
- What is your primary objective in working with clients?
I believe that financial planning begins with listening and learning about each client’s values, objectives, and priorities. Once I have an understanding of their specific situation, I can make informed recommendations about retirement, investing and estate planning. My objective is to develop and follow a sound plan that allows my clients to live their best life without undue sacrifice or too much exposure to risk.
- What do you love most about your career?
As a Certified Financial PlannerTM practitioner with over a decade of experience, the ability to help people through all aspects of their financial life is what brings me the most joy and honor.
- Who is your ideal client?
Allen Lakein once said, “Failure to plan is planning to fail.” I prefer to work with people who view planning and investing as necessary, and as a form of stewardship for their family. While I am happy to meet with anyone in an effort to help them get on the right path, my investment strategies hold a minimum of $250,000. My practice consists primarily of business owners, retirees, physicians, and other professionals. Regardless of your personal situation, you are welcome to contact my office for a consultation.
- How do you spend your time away from the office?
I believe in education and like to stay involved in the community. Currently, I serve as a Board of Director of the UTSA Alumni Association and I am also a proud member of Hill Country Women in Business. My husband Kyle and I live in the Texas Hill Country. We enjoy outdoor activities, especially with our Boston Terrier, Brady.
9311 San Pedro Ave., Suite 1200, San Antonio, Texas 78216
Office: (210) 377-7714
Dana.Jones@wellsfargoadvisors.com
