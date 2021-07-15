DOSSIER: Dana M. Jones – Certified Financial Planner®

Dana M. Jones

Certified Financial PlannerTM

Financial Advisor

What is your primary objective in working with clients?

I believe that financial planning begins with listening and learning about each client’s values, objectives, and priorities. Once I have an understanding of their specific situation, I can make informed recommendations about retirement, investing and estate planning. My objective is to develop and follow a sound plan that allows my clients to live their best life without undue sacrifice or too much exposure to risk.

What do you love most about your career?

As a Certified Financial PlannerTM practitioner with over a decade of experience, the ability to help people through all aspects of their financial life is what brings me the most joy and honor.

Who is your ideal client?

Allen Lakein once said, “Failure to plan is planning to fail.” I prefer to work with people who view planning and investing as necessary, and as a form of stewardship for their family. While I am happy to meet with anyone in an effort to help them get on the right path, my investment strategies hold a minimum of $250,000. My practice consists primarily of business owners, retirees, physicians, and other professionals. Regardless of your personal situation, you are welcome to contact my office for a consultation.

How do you spend your time away from the office?

I believe in education and like to stay involved in the community. Currently, I serve as a Board of Director of the UTSA Alumni Association and I am also a proud member of Hill Country Women in Business. My husband Kyle and I live in the Texas Hill Country. We enjoy outdoor activities, especially with our Boston Terrier, Brady.