WOMEN ON THE MOVE: Lomisa Talbot, PHR, SPHR

Lomisa Talbot spent the last decade working as a Human Resources Consultant serving clients in various industries, including financial institutions and healthcare. She joins ATKG LLP as its Human Resource Manager and brings 19 years of strategic planning, compliance, benefits, employee relations, and project management experience. Lomisa also serves as a Troop and Community Service Unit Leader for Girls Scouts of Southwest Texas.
AT HOME: A modern sense of the old world
Homeowner Wende Lancaster mixes European antiques with contemporary accents in her elegant Terrell Hills home. By Steve Bennett Photography by Al Rendon With its clean white walls, square clerestory windows, and 25-foot barrel-vaulted ceiling, Wende Lancaster's living...
0 Comments