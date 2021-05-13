WOMEN ON THE MOVE: Jamey Sepulveda

Jamey Sepulveda, CPA, joined theKFORDgroup in March 2021. Jayme focuses on public accounting, including individual, corporate, partnership, and non-profit taxation. Her 5 years of corporate management experience have given her unique insights into the challenges business owners face and is passionate about leveraging that knowledge to provide efficient solutions for clients and foster strong client relationships.
AT HOME: A modern sense of the old world
Homeowner Wende Lancaster mixes European antiques with contemporary accents in her elegant Terrell Hills home. By Steve Bennett Photography by Al Rendon With its clean white walls, square clerestory windows, and 25-foot barrel-vaulted ceiling, Wende Lancaster's living...
0 Comments