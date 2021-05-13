SAW LOGO maroon

WOMEN ON THE MOVE: Jamey Sepulveda

by | May 13, 2021 | Business, Current Issue, May/June 21, Women on the Move | 0 comments

Jamey Sepulveda, CPA, joined theKFORDgroup in March 2021. Jayme focuses on public accounting, including individual, corporate, partnership, and non-profit taxation. Her 5 years of corporate management experience have given her unique insights into the challenges business owners face and is passionate about leveraging that knowledge to provide efficient solutions for clients and foster strong client relationships.

