Leesa Harper Rispoli : President, Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper Realtors

Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORS® is a full-service brokerage. Our well-trained farm and ranch team specializes in hunting, equestrian, and cattle ranches. The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program redefines the world of luxury real estate marketing. This is why Coldwell Banker has sold more million-dollar homes than any other brokerage. Our award-winning Relocation Department assists buyers and sellers moving throughout the world, helping to guide clients along the way. And our Property Management Department is dedicated to providing the highest quality professional services for single-family residential properties.

We know that innovation is a key ingredient in representing you during this important endeavor, and while we are confident that our “Powerhouse Marketing” program provides the most robust exposure available, we also believe that integrity and trust are critical in selecting the right partner. Trust begins with the Coldwell Banker brand. Founded in 1906, Coldwell Banker is the oldest and most established residential real estate franchise in North America.

Over the years, we have consistently received many awards, including Best Places to Work and Highest Ranked real estate brokerage by the San Antonio Business Journal and nationally ranked by RealTrends 500, a leading source of real estate analysis. We have received the coveted Coldwell Banker Chairman’s Circle award 35 years in a row. Additionally, our President/Broker sits on The Realty Alliance Board (a network of North America’s elite real estate firms) and was recognized this year as the 2020 Broker of the Year by the San Antonio Board of REALTORS®.

We’ve won a lot of awards, but nothing is more important to us than the integrity and trust they represent. If you choose to partner with us, you can trust that your REALTOR® is current with the latest marketing trends, legal issues, and real estate expertise required to represent you.