Kathy Ripps: Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty

Apr 5, 2021 | Current Issue, Mar/Apr 21, Profile, Residential Real Estate, Women in Business

San Antonio Realtor Kathy Ripps has dedicated much of her life to giving compassionate, dedicated care to her clients. With a background as a professional counselor and years of experience in real estate investing and property management, Kathy made a natural transition to a real estate agent and luxury home specialist, offering dedication and understanding to every transaction.

With a Master’s in both Education and Counseling Psychology, Kathy spent 31 years working in the San Antonio school system, first as a special education teacher and then as a counselor for middle and high school students. This extensive background has given her a strong ability to understand and relate to others’ needs, allowing her to truly recognize the significant impact buying or selling a home can have on a person’s life.

Her people skills are coupled with a keen business and marketing sense, which she built through many years of helping her husband with his personal investment business. Kathy now enjoys helping others to navigate through the real estate process with ease.

Kathy dedicates herself to personal growth in both life and business and takes pride in being a part of all aspects of San Antonio’s diverse community. She is a member of numerous organizations, including the National Association of REALTORS, Alamo Heights Chamber, National Association of Women Business Owners, and Platinum Top 50. She also strongly supports organizations and charities to include: SA2020, Impact SA, Kindness Daily, Platinum Top 50’s Toy Drive for Haven for Hope, her church, and scholarships through the High School Mentorship Program. Kathy fully supports the Arts in San Antonio, as well.

San Antonio’s growth and development inspire Kathy, and she hopes, as your Realtor, she can help you find that same inspiration. She conducts all business with integrity, honesty, and transparency.

