Dossier: JM Design Group & Stone Masters

Jenny Maples

JM Design Group & Stone Masters

How much should I budget for a design project and how much time should I plan to complete the project?



There is no design fee if clients hire my team to do their remodeling/construction project. Generally we complete our design portion of a project within 3 weeks and construction timelines vary based on the size of the project.

How has your design process changed with pandemic?

Other than everyone on our team wearing masks and respecting a safe distance we have been able to do our business ‘‘as usual.’’ We do share design ideas via email and photos more now.

What do you feel is a priority for clients when planning a design project?

Clients want to feel we have paid attention to their design ideas/tastes to ensure the end result reflects those.

What trends are you looking forward to? What trends are you happy to say goodbye to?

I have enjoyed seeing more neutral walls and floors with amazing ‘‘Pops’’ of color, particularly ‘‘Green’’! I am not going to miss the color ‘‘Gray’’ or ‘‘Grey’’!

Decorating shows – love them or leave them?

Love them!!

What makes JM Design Group different from other Design Firms?



We are truly a ‘‘One Stop Shop’’…all designs, selections are made here at our Studio along with countertop fabrication (Quartz and Natural Stone- Hence the saw in shop) and any remodeling/construction that a client needs.



Why would someone hire a Design Firm to do Construction?



Every project begins and ends happily with great Design! Our in-house construction team is more efficient with direct communication and project management. Details are never missed!

JM Design Group & Stone Masters

1211 W. Blanco Road

San Antonio, Texas 78232

210-822-1313



www.designplusstone.com