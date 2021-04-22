SAW LOGO maroon

Dossier: JM Design Group & Stone Masters

by | Apr 22, 2021 | 2021, Current Issue, Interior Designers, Mar/Apr 21, The Dossier | 0 comments

JM Designs Dossier San antonio texas interior design

Jenny Maples

JM Design Group & Stone Masters

How much should I budget for a design project and how much time should I plan to complete the project?


There is no design fee if clients hire my team to do their remodeling/construction project. Generally we complete our design portion of a project within 3 weeks and construction timelines vary based on the size of the project.

How has your design process changed with pandemic?

Other than everyone on our team wearing masks and respecting a safe distance we have been able to do our business ‘‘as usual.’’ We do share design ideas via email and photos more now.

What do you feel is a priority for clients when planning a design project?

Clients want to feel we have paid attention to their design ideas/tastes to ensure the end result reflects those.

What trends are you looking forward to? What trends are you happy to say goodbye to?

I have enjoyed seeing more neutral walls and floors with amazing ‘‘Pops’’ of color, particularly ‘‘Green’’! I am not going to miss the color ‘‘Gray’’ or ‘‘Grey’’!

Decorating shows – love them or leave them?

Love them!!

What makes JM Design Group different from other Design Firms?


We are truly a ‘‘One Stop Shop’’…all designs, selections are made here at our Studio along with countertop fabrication (Quartz and Natural Stone- Hence the saw in shop) and any remodeling/construction that a client needs.


Why would someone hire a Design Firm to do Construction?


Every project begins and ends happily with great Design! Our in-house construction team is more efficient with direct communication and project management. Details are never missed!

JM Design Group & Stone Masters

1211 W. Blanco Road

San Antonio, Texas 78232

210-822-1313


www.designplusstone.com

Leslie Reyes Idais: ABR, MRP, REALTOR, Phyllis Browning Co.

A proud San Antonio native, no other place has ever felt like home to Leslie Idais. Passionate about the culture offered by the Alamo City, Leslie now prides herself on remaining an expert within this real estate market. She proudly became an agent to create a...

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

San Antonio Woman

8603 Botts Ln.
San Antonio, Tx 78217

Tel: 210.236.5834

info@sawoman.com

Contact Us
Company Info
About
Subscribe
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Sections
Cover Profile
Feature Story
Women in Business
Business Woman Spotlight
Role Model
At Home

Food & Drinks

Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Mommy Matters
Active Living
Guy to Know
The Dossier
© 2021 SAWoman.com  | Las Tres Muchachas LLC

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This