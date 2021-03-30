SAW LOGO maroon

Sherry Braslau: Realtor, PhyllisBrowning Co.

Mar 30, 2021

Sherry has been surrounded by the Real Estate Industry since childhood. Growing up in a real estate minded family fueled her passion for the industry and a strong desire to help others realize their dream. As a long-time San Antonio resident, Sherry was the owner and founder of Paint Clay Café in Alamo Heights, the city’s first paint-your-own pottery studio. Sherry’s outstanding expertise, listening skills and patience are the traits her clients value most. After years of being a licensed agent, Sherry’s moto is still the same, “I don’t just sell homes, I build relationships that last a lifetime.” Sherry uses her communication studies to provide an unparalleled level of personal service in a business where clear and honest communication is key.  

Sherry Braslau 

REALTOR®

6061 Broadway

San Antonio, Texas 78209

O (210) 824-7878

C (210) 313-7256

sbraslau@phyllisbrowning.com

www.phyllisbrowning.com 

