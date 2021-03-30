Ruth Storrie: Realtor, Phyllis Browning Co.

Born into a family steeped in property sales and development throughout greater San Antonio, Ruth Storrie is committed to guiding clients through the complicated process of buying and selling real estate. Experienced with investors as well as homeowners, Ruth’s background, knowledge and diligence assure that her clients achieve their goals. She is a board member of National Charity League, on the Diversity Committee for San Antonio Board of REALTORS® and a Girl Scouts volunteer.

Ruth Storrie REALTOR® 4372 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 102 San Antonio, Texas 78249 O (210) 408-2500 C (210) 753-0533 rstorrie@phyllisbrowning.com www.phyllisbrowning.com