Penny DiRago: Senior Vice President – Investments, Wells Fargo

What is the most important advice you are giving your clients about navigating the current COVID-19 financial crisis?



Stick with your plan. If you don’t have one, consider getting one. In your mind, separate politics and COVID from your long term investment plan.

What types of services do you provide for your clients?



First and foremost, nothing cookie-cutter. Our team (Joe, Bill, Kirk, Teresa, Katie, and Jimmy – who are all wonderful!), help our clients get where they want to be. We focus on estate planning strategies, multi-generational planning, and asset allocation.

What types of clients do you specialize in?



Individuals, families, and business owners.

What is your investment philosophy?



Stay diversified! That alone helps cure short-term upset.

How long have you been in business?



33 years.

What do you love about your job?



I get to wear many hats with my clients—confidant, friend, teacher, advisor. What a great business!

How am I different from other financial advisors?



Again, no cookie-cutter portfolios – with 33 years of experience and many market cycles under our belt, asset allocation and portfolios customized to our clients’ risk tolerance is the key. We like for our clients to have confidence.

How do you spend your free time away from the office?



I’ve been blessed with a beautiful family – husband Joe, daughters Sarah and Katy, son-in-law Dalton, and grandson Carter – they make my life complete!

I currently serve as Chairperson for the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army here in San Antonio. I’m also blessed to serve as President of the Board of Dare for More – a Women’s Ministry set up to help women and children escape from human trafficking around the world.

DiRago & Lee Financial Strategies Group of Wells Fargo Advisors

777 E. Sonterra Boulevard

San Antonio, TX 78258



210-489-7671



home.wellsfargoadvisors.com/dirago-lee