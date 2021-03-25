CORIE PROPERTIES Partners with Compass to Continue Founder’s Legacy

San Antonio Brokerage Honors Life of Corie Boldt by joining Compass.

Compass, the real estate technology company, announces that CORIE PROPERTIES, founded by the late Corie Boldt, has joined Compass.

Corie Fuhrmann Boldt was known throughout her community as a high-energy power agent with an abundance of knowledge on the San Antonio real estate market, a penchant for giving back to the community she served and a loving mother to Hunter and Samantha. Corie passed away in August 2020.



Now led by her husband Fred Hutt, the brokerage will honor Corie’s legacy with the move to Compass.



“To me, this feels like a match made in heaven,” says CORIE PROPERTIES associate broker Phyllis Hall.



“Through the strength of Corie’s spirit, we have chosen to carry on her legacy through a strategic partnership with Compass,” says Fred Hutt. “By joining Compass, we can empower our CORIE PROPERTIES family and continue to provide exceptional service to our clients in a way that I know would make Corie proud.”



Founded in 2011, CORIE PROPERTIES has guided more than a thousand clients through the buying and selling process, including many repeat customers.



Corie was a San Antonio native and her background in marketing and sales created a solid foundation for her success in real estate. A proud Platinum Top 50 Realtor© for over ten years in San Antonio, Corie was also past President of the Women’s Council of Realtors and received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2013. She was also an eight year recipient of the San Antonio Business Journal’s top agent award.



“Corie prided herself on leading a family of agents that was always one step ahead of the real estate industry and she knew technology was an important way to do that,” says Fred Hutt. “No one in San Antonio does technology as well as Compass and through our strategic partnership, our agents will now have access to the best real estate technology that exists today.”



Compass has built the first modern real estate platform, pairing top talent with technology to make the search and sell experience intelligent and seamless. Compass’ analytics and marketing technology, such as Compass Collections, Compass CRM and Compass Insights, helps agents optimize their workday. Compass programs include Compass Concierge, which covers the up-front costs for things like staging, cleaning and cosmetic improvements. The cost of the improvements, without any interest or fees, is collected after the sale closes.



“As a well-respected group of agents in the San Antonio area, Corie Boldt and her family of agents have always been a top referral partner in the market for Compass agents and we are delighted welcome them to our Compass family as they honor Corie’s legacy,” says Daniel Pesis, Compass’ Head of Operations for South Texas. “This partnership extends the network of our Compass agents further into Texas and comes at a time when relocation to Texas is at an all-time high. I didn’t have the honor of knowing Corie, but our team welcomes the opportunity to honor her legacy through this partnership.”



Fred and the CORIE PROPERTIES Group will continue to build upon the strong brand identity of CORIE Properties through their new group at Compass, the CORIE PROPERTIES Group. The group consists of 20+ members.



“Our CORIE PROPERTIES family holds a deep sense of community and it’s very common to find our agents overdelivering for clients,” says Fred Hutt. “This support also translates to community involvement, which has always been an integral part of the CORIE Properties mission. We look forward to continuing to serve the San Antonio community and giving back to those in need.”



Serving the San Antonio tri-city area of Alamo Heights, Olmos Park, Terrell Hill and the surrounding communities, the CORIE PROPERTIES Group will continue to operate out of their San Antonio office at 4901 Broadway Street, Suite 132.





