Women on the Move: Yadhira Lozano

Yadhira Lozano

Yadhira Lozano has over 20 years of professional experience in the arts and nonprofit world in San Antonio and Los Angeles. Her dedication to social activism, art, and culture led her to work for organizations including the Autry National Center, Briscoe Western Art Museum, and Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. Yadhira serves on the City’s Art Commission and is Executive Director of Luminaria, an organization dedicated to promoting the arts through grants and its annual festival.