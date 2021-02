Rowena Ortiz-Walters

St. Mary’s University named Rowena Ortiz-Walters, Ph.D., Dean of the St. Mary’s University Greehey School of Business. She begins her tenure as the first Latina dean of the Greehey School of Business in June 2021. Ortiz-Walters comes to St. Mary’s from SUNY Plattsburgh, a public liberal arts college that is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) System, where she currently serves as Dean and Professor of Management in the School of Business and Economics.