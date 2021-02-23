Women on the Move: Nina A. Padilla

Nina A. Padilla
San Antonio native Nina A Padilla is a local entrepreneur, photographic artist and owner of Vignette Portrait Photography and Motion Arts Media, LLC and recently joined San Antonio Woman Magazine as their Production Coordinator. In addition to her role, Nina is also the publication’s fashion photographer and a contributing writer for the health section. Her work focuses on creative custom portraits for artists, entrepreneurs, business owners, or anyone with a story to tell.
