SAW LOGO maroon

Stephanie Dick: Vice President, First Citizen’s Bank

by | Feb 9, 2021 | Business, Current Issue, Jan/Feb 21, Profile | 0 comments

Stephanie Dick San Antonio commercial banker first citizen's bank

Stephanie has 17 years of experience in the financial services industry. She brings a wealth of knowledge, professionalism, and a true understanding of her customers’ financial landscape. Stephanie is a trusted bank officer who helps clients achieve their financial goals while providing them expert advice. At First Citizens Bank, “Forever First” is a promise to stay with their customers through the years – and even across the generations – and to remain worthy of the trust clients place in them.

FCB LOGO

First Citizens Bank
San Antonio/Austin
210-744-4396 Mobile
Stephanie.Dick@firstcitizens.com


0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad for Keith Zars Pools
ad for Quarry Market
SA Woman Web Ad 300x250 022420
We Proudly Support
Logos of our sponsors
San Antonio Woman

8603 Botts Ln.
San Antonio, Tx 78217
Tel: 210-859-1233

Contact Us
Company Info
About
Subscribe
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Sections
Cover Profile
Feature Story
Women in Business
Business Woman Spotlight
Role Model
At Home

Food & Drinks

Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Mommy Matters
Active Living
Guy to Know
The Dossier
© 2020 SanAntonioWoman.com  | Las Tres Muchachas LLC

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This