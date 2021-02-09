SAW LOGO maroon

Christy McCoy: Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Lone Star Capital Bank

Christy McCoy is the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Lone Star Capital Bank (LSCB). Christy has over 25 years of banking experience and was an integral figure in LSCB’s recent acquisition of Austin’s Business Bank of Texas, N.A. Her experience, tenacity, and positivity help her continue to excel in the fast-paced world of banking.


“I enjoy working with our team to develop strategic solutions for our customers and their businesses. We’re relationship focused and endeavor to take the bureaucracy out of the process in order to help our customers succeed.”


LSCB has branch locations in San Antonio and the Hill Country – Blanco, Dripping Springs, Johnson City, and Marble Falls with another location opening in Austin the 2nd quarter of 2021. LSCB specializes in serving entrepreneurs, small and medium sized businesses, executives, professionals, and real estate investors. Friendly, personalized service, convenient solutions, and responsive decisions truly distinguish Lone Star Capital Bank.

Lone Star Capital Bank

150 N Loop 1604 E.

San Antonio, TX 78232

Office: 210-496-6116

