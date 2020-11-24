Rebekah Kelso Fernandez: The Mosaic Group Keller Williams Realty

Rebekah Kelso Fernandez is a mother, artist, and REALTOR® with Keller Williams Legacy. She and her husband, Art, run The Mosaic Group, a successful real estate team whose focus on client-centric service is leveraged by decades of experience and a true heart for their hometown. Rebekah firmly believes that to be a local expert you need not only a mastery of negotiation and marketing skills, but also a love and understanding of your community and the people who live there. She serves on the music team at her church and supports various causes, including The Boys & Girls Club and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

 

 

 

 

 

THE MOSAIC GROUP KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY

1102 E. Sonterra Blvd, Suite 106

San Antonio, TX 78258 512-517-8659

rebekahkelso@kw.com

