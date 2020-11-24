Kristi Velasquez: Wells Fargo Senior Vice President – Investments

What is the most important advice you are giving your clients about navigating the current COVID-19 financial crisis?

Adhering to a long-term plan is important during extreme times like the current pandemic. While we could have never predicted a situation this extreme, the American economy has historically been resilient. I believe we will come back stronger, but we are likely to see volatility. In the meantime, I would encourage investors to stay the course but be ready to take advantage of potential opportunities as they may arise.

What types of services do you provide for your clients?

I provide a holistic, comprehensive approach to investing, which is tailored to each individual person and their families. While I provide comprehensive advice for my clients, the first thing I do is get to know my clients on a personal level. This allows me to build an investment portfolio unique to their individual needs, which may include income, growth, and/or preservation of assets for their future, assistance in managing their liabilities, helping them plan for a legacy for their heirs or estate services in their time of need.

What is your investment philosophy?

It is essential for me to know an individual’s or family’s aspirations in order to educate and guide them through their financial journey. I then establish a foundation of appropriate strategies designed to help them build and preserve wealth. It is important to me to develop a personal relationship with my clients that will endure a lifetime.

What do you love about your job?

Many of my clients have become dear friends. The most rewarding part of my job is helping people through the various stages and phases of their lives. I am honored to have helped several generations of families with their goals. I am also excited to meet new people and see how I can help them and their families.

How do you spend your free time away from the office?

As natives of the beautiful Texas Hill Country, my husband, Rick, and I have been married over 30 years and have been privileged to live in Bulverde, where we have raised our two sons Josh and Jacob. My passion is spending time with our family, traveling, and listening to live music. We enjoy any activity where there is healthy competition, and together, we are trying to visit every professional sports park across the U.S.

Veltri & Velasquez Financial Consulting Group of Wells Fargo Advisors

9311 San Pedro Ave. Suite 1200

San Antonio, TX 78216

210-366-8903

home.wellsfargoadvisors.com/kristine.velasquez