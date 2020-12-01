Dr. Akudo Anyanwu: Texas Biomedical Research Institute

Texas Biomed welcomed Akudo Anyanwu, M.D., M.P.H. as Vice President of Development. She’s a global health expert and social entrepreneur with 17 years of experience in global health and international development, spanning program implementation, resource mobilization, advocacy and policy. Dr. Anyanwu will oversee the development team as it aims to steward and strengthen local, national and international support for the Institute. Before Texas Biomed, she was the Associate Dean of Development at Johns Hopkins University.
