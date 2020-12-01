Dorian Reeves: Ms. Dorian’s Scholars

Dorian Reeves, Award-winning and highly regarded educator, announces the launch of Ms. Dorian’s Scholars, an engaged learning studio for K-3rd graders with learning differences. Reeves brings 20 years of experience teaching at renowned institutions including the June Shelton School (Dallas), Charles Armstrong School (Silicon Valley) and Winston School (San Antonio), to offer a new approach to traditional classroom learning. Individualized reading, writing and math instruction incorporates both mainstream and LD/ADHD methodologies into multisensory, research-based curricula.
0 Comments