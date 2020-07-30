Tiffanie Clausewitz – Women in Law

by | Jul 30, 2020 | July/August 2020, Women in Business, Women in Law | 0 comments

Tiffanie Clausewitz

Tiffanie Clausewitz

President Clausewitz Law Firm

As a self-described “activator,” Tiffanie Clausewitz counts her ability to set plans into motion as one of her super powers, both personally and professionally. professionally. And this superpower has been advantageous both in the field of business law, as well as in the leadership of several local community organizations that Clausewitz has been instrumental in forming.

Shortly after graduating from Texas A&M University, Clausewitz found herself looking for a way to make a difference. This longing to do more led Clausewitz to pursue her law degree at St. Mary’s University School of Law, a program that is known to be especially good for non-traditional students (Clausewitz was 31 years old at the time).

Clausewitz, now in her 12th year practicing business law, started her own firm, Clausewitz Law Firm in August of 2019. While her firm keeps her busy attending to her small to midsize business clients, Clausewitz’s true passion comes from helping other female attorneys to become leaders. In 2014, she founded the Bexar County Women’s Bar Foundation’s LEAD Academy, a leadership program for San Antonio women attorneys.

“We help women attorneys determine who they are and what they want out of the practice. We help to identify their strengths and teach them how to get around barriers that might (otherwise) cause them to leave the field,” explained Clausewitz. 

As for tips to young women pursuing a career in law, Clausewitz offers some sage and universal advice.

“Find a network of women and find them quickly! Ingratiate yourself and become a contributing member of the network. A supportive tribe will be there to advise you and hold you up when you need it,” advises Clausewitz.

 

READ MORE FROM THE CURRENT ISSUE

Deborah Williamson 1

Deborah Williamson – Women in Law

Deborah Williamson Dykema When Deborah Williamson graduated from the University of Houston Law Center in 1982, the legal field looked
Ashley Farrington

Ashley Farrimond – Women in Law

Ashley Farrimond Killin, Griffin & Farrimond Ashley Farrimond didn’t know much about the legal world when she first started law
Carrie Douglas

Carrie Douglas – Clark Hill Strasburger

Carrie Douglas Clark Hill Strasburger Carrie Douglas wasn’t raised to be a lawyer. In fact, Douglas was groomed from an

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad for Keith Zars Pools
ad for Quarry Market
SA Woman Web Ad 300x250 022420
ad for San Antonio Private Schools website
My Post 1 copy
We Proudly Support
Logos of our sponsors

sanantoniowoman
San Antonio Woman

8603 Botts Ln.
San Antonio, Tx 78217
Tel: 210-826-5375
Fax: 210-826-2856

Contact Us
Company Info
About
Subscribe
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Sections
Cover Profile
Feature Story
Women in Business
Business Woman Spotlight
Role Model
At Home

Food & Drinks

Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Mommy Matters
Active Living
Guy to Know
The Dossier
© 2020 SanAntonioWoman.com  | Las Tres Muchachas LLC

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This