Donna Adams

Donna Adams, CFP®, CDFA®

What is the most important advice you are giving your clients about navigating the current COVID-19 financial crisis?

The most important advice I could give is to never let short-term crises disrupt your long-term financial plan.

What types of services do you provide for your clients?

We provide comprehensive financial planning, risk analysis, private banking, impact investing, alternative investments, long term care, estate planning and philanthropy.

 

What types of clients do you specialize in?

I focus on the financial needs of women. Independent women often feel as though they have been underserved, and finding simple, objective and trustworthy information can be overwhelming. Our multi-generational family team brings a multitude of resources and experiences in financial planning and investment strategies for single, divorced and widowed women.

 

What is your investment philosophy?

It’s essential for us to discover who you are as a person, not just an investor, and determine what’s really important to you, your vision for the future and what might be standing in your way. We use a disciplined process to provide tailored advice and solutions for your family’s unique financial situation and goals.

 

What do you love about your job?

The best part of my job is the life-long relationships we’ve developed with our clients and their families – some since we started in the business in 1989.

 

What makes your team unique?

We care about every aspect of our clients’ wellbeing, not just their financial health. We host many client events on a variety of topics which have included financial basics for millennials and gen-Z, cooking classes, wine tastings, and a local neurologist discussing Alzheimers and aging. 

 

The Adams Group at Morgan Stanley 

755 E. Mulberry Ave Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78212

(210) 277-4409 

advisor.morganstanley.com/the-adams-group

 

