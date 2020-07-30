Gayla Corley- Women in Law

by | Jul 30, 2020 | July/August 2020, Women in Business, Women in Law | 0 comments

Gayla Corley
Gayla Corley

Langley & Banack

When asked what drew her to a career in the legal field, Gayla Corley answered with candor, “A failed path to medical school.”

Interested in medical school, but more proficient in English and history, Corley quickly learned that many of the same set of logic skills used in medicine overlap into law–but with fewer math and biology requirements.

After graduating from St. Mary’s University School of Law in 1994, Corley began work in commercial litigation and personal injury defense. While Corley never had young children, and thus didn’t feel quite the same “Superwoman” struggle of many of her colleagues, she admires those who traveled down that path.

“We were able to stand on the shoulders of the ladies who went before us to blaze that trail,” adds Corley.

Corley has some words of wisdom for women embarking on a career in the legal field. “Make time for yourself. Find a hobby. Travel,” she said.

Corley recalls a time when she was fresh out of law school and working too many hours. “I noticed vacation brochures mysteriously appearing on my desk and then one day, my supervising attorney and mentor said to me, ‘Corley, you’ve got to get out of here!'”

These days, Corley relishes finding time in her busy schedule to travel. She counts traveling to new places and meeting different people as great sources of inspiration. A seasoned marathon runner, Corley is currently training for her third New York City Marathon, which is scheduled for November 1, 2020.

 

READ MORE FROM THE CURRENT ISSUE

Deborah Williamson 1

Deborah Williamson – Women in Law

Deborah Williamson Dykema When Deborah Williamson graduated from the University of Houston Law Center in 1982, the legal field looked
Ashley Farrington

Ashley Farrimond – Women in Law

Ashley Farrimond Killin, Griffin & Farrimond Ashley Farrimond didn’t know much about the legal world when she first started law
Carrie Douglas

Carrie Douglas – Clark Hill Strasburger

Carrie Douglas Clark Hill Strasburger Carrie Douglas wasn’t raised to be a lawyer. In fact, Douglas was groomed from an

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad for Keith Zars Pools
ad for Quarry Market
SA Woman Web Ad 300x250 022420
ad for San Antonio Private Schools website
My Post 1 copy
We Proudly Support
Logos of our sponsors

sanantoniowoman
San Antonio Woman

8603 Botts Ln.
San Antonio, Tx 78217
Tel: 210-826-5375
Fax: 210-826-2856

Contact Us
Company Info
About
Subscribe
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Sections
Cover Profile
Feature Story
Women in Business
Business Woman Spotlight
Role Model
At Home

Food & Drinks

Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Mommy Matters
Active Living
Guy to Know
The Dossier
© 2020 SanAntonioWoman.com  | Las Tres Muchachas LLC

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This