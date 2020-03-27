Guide to Supporting San Antonio and Your Health

Renee Yee Interiors/Curated House

1032 S. Alamo Street
SATX 78210
210-816-6216
reneeyeeinteriors.com
curated-house.com

Our design studio, along with Curated House, our home boutique is housed in a restored 1920’s cottage in the heart of the King William Historic district.

What elements define your style?
A well-designed home should include thoughtful design that mixes modern comforts with meaningful pieces from the past. We strive to balance timeless beauty with fresh, unexpected elements that reflect our clients’ personalities and the way they live.

Our clients are drawn to our fresh but timeless aesthetic, our ability to mix the old with the new, in a way that provides a beautiful, yet approachable space. We love to design beautiful spaces for busy professionals and their families, that are stylish, timeless and livable.

Where do you find inspiration? How do you stay up to date with current trends, technology, and codes?
Growing up in Australia and traveling from a young age Renee has always been inspired by different cultures and architecture. Our team travels to market and design conferences several times a year so that we can stay up to date on new product offerings, technological advancements and generally what is new and great in our industry.

How do you help me discover and communicate my style to you?
We’re passionate about creating a space that our client loves, and that truly reflects their style. We start each project with a detailed design style meeting, we dive deep into what our client likes and dislikes, as well as look over inspiration photos and clearly define the vision for the project.

