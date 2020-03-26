Guide to Supporting San Antonio and Your Health

Ivania Vorpahl

by | Mar 26, 2020 | Business Woman Spotlight

What types of properties do you manage?
I manage multi-family properties in San Antonio. My current venture is in senior living.

What other properties do you manage and where are they located?
I manage Ensemble Apartments– a 55+ Active Adult Community in the heart of Castle Hills. Ensemble Apartments is a beautifully preserved historic building with multiple indoor and outdoor amenities including a pool, café, fitness center, library, media center, and spacious community areas.

Some of the properties you manage have been around for a very long time. What makes them appealing to prospective residents now?
Ensemble Apartments is a truly unique mid-century building. From the preserved marble foyer to the 3 acres of wooded trails residents find a great mix of high character features at Ensemble. Our residents can enjoy spacious apartment homes, first-class amenities, and a like-minded community without compromising their budget. They can relax and unwind in the comfort of one of our studios, one, or two-bedroom apartment homes that include all utilities paid, cable TV and internet, and continental breakfast served daily. Ensemble provides contemporary features such as stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Active living meets peaceful surroundings.

What makes Ensemble Apartments different from any apartment or an assisted living community?
Apartment living can be complicated, transactional and a bit frustrating. At Ensemble we have a number of unique differences to achieve our goal for our residents: “ease of living”. Our bundled, turn-key monthly pricing is inclusive of all rent, utilities, cable and internet services. No need to hassle with multiple service providers or accounts. Additionally, Ensemble’s weekly activities and programming (included in rent) provide our residents with multiple outlets to socialize with their neighbors, be involved in their community and share their home with family and friends. We are more than just an apartment building, we are a community.

Why did you pursue managing a senior living community?
Nationally the senior community is underserved when it comes to housing options that provide both a budget friendly price point and array of community minded activities and services. Ensemble Apartments is one of the first to accomplish both. The opportunity I have to serve this demand in a unique building, premier location and very social atmosphere sounds nothing short of fun. From speaking to many prospects and future residents, I have found that our effort to create a like-minded active community is what many have been longing for and I am so happy to be a part of that.

When can we see what your property is all about?
Ensemble is open and now leasing. Check out our website, stop by for a tour and follow us on social media to stay up to date on our resident events and speaker-series events.

 

Photography by Adrian Garcia

