Hanika Francia

Owner of CycleBar Alamo Heights

What made you decide to open Cyclebar?

The CycleBar idea came about during a lunch with my friend Jen who is fighting Stage 4 breast cancer. She loved the idea of doing cardio without realizing that you’re actually exercising. Jen and I went on a ride at CycleBar the next day, I loved the concept of “the party on a bike” and I decided I want to make this my brand and put my ownership and creativity to it. I also wanted to bring something in the community where everyone feels welcome, without intimidation, and where everybody belongs. I also loved that the company’s “CycleGives” program that donates the ride’s proceed to a charity. My first “CycleGives” ride will be donated to Jen because she is an inspiration to me. If she can fight cancer day after day, I have no excuse to give up on this journey or on anything for that matter.

What are some of the greatest benefits of cycling?

Anybody can get on a bike and cycle! Every CycleBar ride is high intensity, incorporating the whole body, yet low impact so there is no stress to the joints. It also improves cardiovascular health and can burn anywhere from 400-700 calories per class.

Who has been your biggest influence in why?

My husband has been my biggest supporter. When I told him I wanted to own the San Antonio franchise of CycleBar, he said “Go for it!”. He believes in the passion that I have and he gives me the encouragement I need to get through the tough times.

What is the best advice you ever received?

“If you invest in people, you will not lose”. I am not sure where I got that advice from but I believe that when you invest your time and effort in people, you only get what you give and you can’t put a price on people’s support.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

I work in an emergency department in Downtown. I am used to intervening when patients come in for their health problems. CycleBar is my way of promoting prevention to the community for a better health. I really hope I can make a difference.

Photography by Adrian Garcia