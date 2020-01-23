Dr. Allison Kellogg

How many doctors are in the practice?

We have multiple offices across town with close to 30 physicians. There are 4 physicians at the Toepperwein location.

What age is it necessary for a woman’s first appointment with a gynecologist?

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends women have their initial visit with a gynecologist between the ages of 13 and 15. This allows the adolescent patient and her doctor to form a trusting relationship while simultaneously allowing the doctor

to provide guidance and dispel myths in regards to reproductive health.

Do your OB’s generally deliver their patients babies? If not, who else delivers them?

Four of our offices share call, meaning there is always a doctor physically at the hospital where we deliver. Our physicians frequently schedule their own patients to deliver on the days that they are covering the hospital. If a patient goes in for delivery and her doctor is not the one at the hospital that day, a physician from our group performs the delivery.

What hospitals is your practice affiliated with? Where do your patients deliver their babies?

We perform all of our deliveries at Methodist Stone Oak Hospital. Gynecologic surgery is performed at many locations across the city.

How long do you recommend a woman being off the pill before trying to get pregnant?

I recommend that women only discontinue their birth control when they are ready to become pregnant. With many methods, ovulation resumes the month after discontinuation. I do recommend once a woman starts to consider conception that she start taking a prenatal vitamin as studies have shown the greatest benefit of these vitamins is attained when the vitamins are started one month prior to conception.

If there is cancer in my family, should I have genetic testing?

Depending on the type of cancer and the age it occurred, genetic testing might be recommended. I encourage patients to discuss their family history with their doctors to determine if they qualify for testing.