PURESÓLSPA

What inspired you to go into your field?

As a cancer survivor I continuously struggle to find a solution for the disease; for the body and the mind. Salt creates an alkaline environment; where cancer cannot grow. My salt cave in the Hill Country offers a place to hide away, relax and charge your body with minerals, microelements and negative ions; a place that cancer hates.

What are some of your signature services?

Our spa offers a wide range of treatments, including specialized massages, body treatments and facials, Microdermabrasion, waxing procedures for women and men, as well as custom service treatments and various monthly specials. Our most unique service is our signature massage inside the salt cave, as well as all body treatments performed in modern vichy capsule, the only one in North America!

Why is self-care important?

As we age, it is important that we nourish our skin. In the ongoing fight against aging, expecting a quick fix in a bottle to make wrinkles magically disappear is like expecting one day at the gym to qualify as a realistic workout routine. We need balance and discipline in this journey to aging gracefully.

Why should women come to you?

This is a business created by a woman who understands women and the unique needs we have, especially when dealing with health issues. I have created a space where you can recharge, relax, rejuvenate, renew, repair and restore, and have fun too.