Lisa B. Masters, DDS, MS

What are your primary goals in patient care?

Our primary goal is to provide patients with a long-term plan for health and function, as well as the most attractive smile in a facility that is up to date and comfortable.

Are treatment plans discussed up front and cost estimates given?

Each patient is examined thoroughly and treatment options are presented with risks and benefits of all options. The treatment plan with fee estimates is given to the patient in writing so they can review with family members and make the best treatment choice.

Do you offer payment options for non-insured patients?

Yes. We offer short-term interest-free payments as well as external sources of financing for patients who require longer payment terms.

How do you approach preventive dentistry?

We have two experienced hygienists and an effective recall system to provide patients with regular care once they have completed their active treatment, or to maintain a healthy dentition. We utilize fluorides for decay prevention, and customize the recall interval to the patient’s ability to keep periodontal inflammation under control.

What makes your practice different from others?

It is a traditional family-owned business. We perform treatment that meets patient needs and desires. We do not let insurance benefits alter treatment plans. Our informed team members answer the telephone and handle all the administrative functions in the practice. We do not outsource scheduling, billing, or insurance claims. We have personalized dental care and business relationships with our patients.

Hours of Operation: Mon-Thurs 7:30 – 4:00, Friday 7:30 – 11am