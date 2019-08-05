August is the month known for heat and sun, but let’s face it, we live in Texas, which is notorious for its blistering heat and long dry days.

August is also the month for a different mindset of still finding something to do while winding down on summer vacations and before going back to school. But with the latter still a few weeks away, which can translate into a lifetime for the kids, here are some suggestions for something fun for everyone to do during the last month of these sweltering dog days of summer.

Staying cool appeals to both kids and adults, and we all already know about the area’s water parks, but have you thought about hitting the rivers in San Antonio’s surrounding area for some water activities?

Pack a picnic lunch, a cooler and sunscreen and you are set for floating the nearby Guadalupe in New Braunfels, only a short drive from San Antonio and you can rent a tube for a quick float; or the Frio in Concan, which given the two-hour drive plus a five-hour float can easily be a day-long trip. Water levels fluctuate on the Frio so it is wise to check the water flow online before venturing over there.

You can also check out some other watering holes, at our own Texas State Parks, which are geared more toward swimming, fishing, canoeing, kayaking or simply sitting in the water on a lawn chair. Pedernales Falls State Park in Johnson City or Blanco State Park in Blanco is just an hour-and-a-half drive from San Antonio and well worth the trip. Blanco Park also offers fishing rods & reels to borrow and do not require a license to fish from the shore within the park. If you are still feeling the river vibe, you can rent one of the campsites at either park for an overnight trip to extend your fun. “Save the Day” up to 30 days can be purchased before your visit with the new state parks reservation system, however these passes may only be available online during busy times.

Not much into the water scene, but still looking for some adventure…why not venture down into a cool cave…literally…the “cool” being both in exploring and the temperature! Fun for the whole family and be sure to partake of the other attractions that are offered at these parks before cooling off in the caverns.

Longhorn Cavern State Park, located in Burnet, offers daily paid guided tours on the hour on weekdays and weekends. Kickapoo Cavern State Park in Brackettville offers guided cave tours every Saturday. And if you want to explore caves closer to San Antonio, there is Natural Bridge Caverns, located in Garden Ridge as well as Cascade Caverns in Boerne, which offers a one-hour tour in a comfortable 64 degrees year-round. Brrrr…..that should offer some respite from this August heat!

Enjoy the rest of your summer, drink plenty of water and try your best to stay cool in this hot weather!

XOXO SA Woman