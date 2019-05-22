What field of the mental health profession do you work in?

As a Psychiatrist and PMHNP we evaluate, diagnose, and prescribe a treatment plan to include medications, therapy, and/or other specialized treatment. Depression, Anxiety, BiPolar Disorder, ADHD, PTSD are some of the most common diagnoses we see here in our office.

How is your office different from other mental health offices?

We provide personalized, private care and treatment plans that are tailored to each patient’s individual needs. Like many psychiatry offices nationwide, we are no longer under contract with insurance companies; however, we do provide the documents you need to submit for reimbursement. Appointments are scheduled for 30 minutes, or 1 hour, depending on the treatment plan. In most instances, are able to schedule appointments the same week. We pride ourselves on up to date pharmacologic knowledge and current advancements in our field.

What is the first step a family member who is concerned and seeking help for someone in their family should take?

If they are willing to get mental health help, refer them to their primary care provider for an assessment or call our office. Seeking help for mental health is not something to be ashamed of, treatment by trained professionals can make a positive difference in your life.