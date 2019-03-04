Building a new home or remodeling requires a lot of decision making, especially in the areas of the kitchen and bath cabinetry. More and more clients are requesting cabinetry that is not only beautiful, but that also helps them to stay organized. Whether it’s adding a simple removable organizer to a drawer, or designing something more complex like a custom drying cabinet for the laundry, there are many solutions available to simplify the lives of busy homeowners.

Here are a few favorite solutions that have added function and organization for my clients’ cabinetry in the past. Perhaps you can incorporate a few of these ideas into your next project, or better yet, be inspired to invent your own personal organizing ideas.