Barbara Slusher

Sew Chic Alterations and Tailoring

Why did you to start a business?

I wanted to provide a better future for my family while pursuing my childhood passion. As a single mother with my youngest son still in high school, it was a huge risk to forego the stability I enjoyed while working in education.

How did you learn how to sew?

I taught myself in the 1960s out of a strong desire to emulate fashion icons like Jackie Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn. I’ve taken numerous courses and even traveled to New York when I started Sew Chic to study couture sewing.

What services do you offer?

Initially, I worked on anything that could be sewn. Brides, grooms, and mothers were the most eager to invest in looking their best on their special day. As a result, I did a lot of couture bridal gowns, mother’s attire, suit tailoring, and bridal alterations.

Today, what is your business like?

We recently moved our flagship store in Alamo Heights to the Boardwalk on Broadway. Clients love the spacious fitting areas and boutique-like atmosphere. We have 3 locations delivering high quality alterations and tailoring with excellent customer service. Each store has all the equipment for our sewing professionals to showcase their special talents in making bridal wear, designer fashion, suits, jeans, and all clothes fit properly.

How do you manage it all?

I used to do all the sewing myself but demand was too great. We’ve had as many as 15 highly skilled employees with 20 years’ experience on average to ensure our quality is top notch. My daughter, Sarah Salinas Hickman, is my right hand.

What is it like working with your daughter?

We’re blessed to have a wonderful synergistic relationship. Since inception in 2007 she has handled all our marketing. After starting a family, she left a successful corporate career to help manage the business full-time.

What do you think makes being a “San Antonio” woman so special?

Culture. Most San Antonio women have deep ties to the community, and even newcomers quickly want to engage with the culturally rich lifestyle that San Antonio makes available to everyone.

Are you from San Antonio? What is your background?

I was born here and primarily raised by my Spanish-speaking maternal grandmother who is a direct descendant of Jose Antonio Navarro. He fought for women and people of color to retain land ownership rights in the Texas Constitution. I believe my passion for helping others stems from my connection to this great San Antonio founder, Texas patriot, and philanthropist.

How can we get in contact with you?

My daughter and I respond daily to all web inquiries. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments are available too at our locations on Broadway Street, Wurzbach Parkway, and I-10 West. For more information and promotions check us out on social media @mysewchic.