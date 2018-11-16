Saint Tryphon Farm and Vineyards

What different labels do you produce?

We produce Saint Tryphon and Saint Tryphon IMPETUOUS.

What is the biggest challenge you have overcome?

The great state of Texas is famous around the world for so many things. We are primarily excited about the challenge of putting Texas on the world stage for its wines. We have varietals that work very well for our climate here. The future is brimming with exciting possibilities and a largely untapped market, both within Texas and outside our borders.

Where do you find the talent to produce your product?

We work with a top-notch consultant, Time Drake, who is responsible for countless highly-rated wines in Washington State. In addition to this, I offer over a decade of fine wine distribution knowledge. We’ve also traveled around the world trying thousands of the best wines and conversing with small vintners and biodynamic farmers, as well as many of the world’s foremost wine brand owners, including Rothchilds and Kendall Jackson.

Where do you see your company in 5 years?

We plan to continue to grow and produce world-class wines from 100 percent Texas grapes.

What can people expect when they visit your tasting room?

It is an easy and beautiful drive up Farm Road 1376 to our intimate tasting room. Our work does not stop just because the tasting room in open, so you may see horses, tractors, and friendly dogs and cars amongst other things, but the place setting is very charming and relaxed with vistas, water features and, of course, our estate vineyard. People that come often return with friends and family. Many people say they didn’t know Texas could produce such great wines, but it’s true, we can and we believe it’s only going to get better.

Hours of Operation: Thurs-Sat: 11:00-6:00 PM, Sunday: 12:00-5:00 PM