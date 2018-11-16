Azar Family Brands – Seersucker Distillery

What different labels do you produce?

We produce Cinco Vodka, Seersucker Southern Style Gin, Seersucker Southern Style Lemonade and Seersucker Southern Style Limeade.

What is the biggest challenge you have overcome?

In regard to the company, in 2015 we had an ethanol leak that caused a compression explosion at our distillery. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but we had to rebuild most of the facility. It was hard, but we were back up and producing within 90 days.

Where do you find the talent to produce your product?

We trust our taste palettes! We use the finest ingredients and we keep it simple. We make products we know taste great and know other people will love too! Our Seersucker Southern Style Gin isn’t piney-tasting like other gins. We focus on great flavors like citrus, honey and mint that are balanced with light Juniper. Seersucker makes incredible cocktails!

Where do you see your company in 5 years?

Seersucker Southern Style Gin will be available in all 50 states and very well could be available in Europe. It will be the highest volume domestic premium gin sold in the United States, and every Kentucky Derby Day, we will be throwing the Best Derby Day party in the country at the Distillery!

Besides launching new flavors in the Seersucker product line, what other new things are happening at the Distillery?

We spent over a year designing and building our new tasting room, and it is spectacular! Besides being a wonderful place to come hang out with friends and enjoy delicious cocktails, it is a beautiful place to take in some of the most breathtaking sunsets around. It is quickly becoming a sought-after event venue for business meetings and corporate events, birthday and holiday parties, as well as weddings and rehearsal dinners.

Open to the public 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday thru Sunday