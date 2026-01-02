Instagram Facebook-f Linkedin-in Icon-twitter-x
Profile – Vivian Cantu

Vivian Cantu

Vice President

 

I was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, and attended Our Lady of the Lake University with a degree in Finance. I joined EPI Enclosures & Engineering in 2005 as the company’s accountant, and through hard work and a passion for learning the industry, I quickly advanced into leadership. Today, I serve as Vice President of the 10th largest manufacturer in South Texas.

 

At EPI, I help lead and support our partnerships with electrical distributors locally, nationally, and worldwide. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of contributing to several exciting and high-profile projects, including Seawolf 2 for the U.S. Navy, the Spacecraft Endeavor, and components for the World’s Largest Robot.

 

As a proud South Texan and a woman in manufacturing, I am committed to promoting innovation, supporting our team, and encouraging more women to pursue meaningful careers in this industry.

 

EPI Enclosures

10000 W Commerce St

San Antonio, TX 78227

(210) 673-3580

www.epi-enclosures.com

vivian@epi-enclosures.com

 

 

