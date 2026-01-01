Profile – Vanessa Van de Putte

Vanessa Van de Putte

President & CEO

At the helm of Dixie Flag and Banner Company, Vanessa Van de Putte represents the modern face of American manufacturing. As President and CEO of the 68-year-old, family-owned San Antonio company, she leads her talented team in the production of flags, banners, signage, and event décor. Dixie Flag also sells, services, and installs flag poles. With a background in film and event production, Vanessa brings a unique blend of creativity and operational expertise to manufacturing. She currently serves as Chair of both the International Festivals and Events Association and the Texas Festivals and Events Association, elevating the role of suppliers within the events industry. Vanessa is excited to be participating in Leadership San Antonio (LSA 50), continuing her passion for learning, leadership, and community.

Dixie Flag & Banner Company

1930 N. Interstate 35

San Antonio, TX 78208

vanessa@dixieflag.com

(210) 227.5039

dixieflag.com