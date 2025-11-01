What’s In Your Bag Susan Shaw?

The World of Handmade Jewelry

By Lainey Berkus | Photography by Jennifer Denton

Readers, I am thrilled to introduce you to my dear and talented friend, Susan Shaw.

Susan has redefined the world of handmade jewelry, building a brand that blends artistry, quality, and timeless style. Her collections continue to evolve with seasonal designs while staying true to her signature motifs— coins, crosses, bees, florals, equestrian, and coastal inspirations. Simply put, her creations are treasures of artistry, expressions of personal style, and symbols of elegance.

Her journey began when Susan designed a playful chile pepper necklace for Fiesta in 1979. The piece attracted attention and sparked the creation of her first jewelry collection. Since then, Susan has hand-sculpted more than 2,000 original molds, shaping a brand that has evolved from Southwestern roots to a line of collective, heirloom-quality jewelry.

Today, Susan Shaw jewelry is carried in all 50 states and over 10 countries. Her expansive designs are also featured in world-renowned destinations, including the Smithsonian, Monticello, and luxury hotels such as the Four Seasons and the Waldorf Astoria. Each piece is meticulously crafted with sterling silver or 24K gold triple-plating, and accented with genuine gemstones, freshwater pearls, Venetian glass, and hand-painted beads. The result is not only beautiful but also wearable, lightweight, comfortable, and always in style.

Let’s look into Susan’s easy-access travel bag, with multiple compartments that keep her jewelry from knotting, tangling, and scratches.

Tell me about your jewelry bag?

My jewelry bag is a reflection of my style, in my signature blue, of course. I love that it is simple, flexible, and easy to pack. It has a soft but structured shape, plenty of secure pockets, and a smooth lining that keeps everything protected. Organization is key, so I use the pockets to keep pieces separated and tangle-free. Each item is carefully wrapped or tucked into a compartment. I carry my jewelry case in my hand luggage so it stays safe and with me at all times.

How do you organize your jewelry for travel?

I start with the outfits I’m packing, then curate my jewelry accordingly. For business trips, I select pieces that work with necklines and really showcase the jewelry. I avoid collared shirts so necklaces can shine. I pack more options for work trips and love to layer. I am more playful with my personal travel and choose pieces that match a color palette – usually blue tones, since I wear so much blue. Pearls are always in my bag because they transition from day to night. Gold hoops are a go-to because they work for every occasion.

Is there a piece that always travels with you?

Several pieces from my Atlas Collection come with me everywhere. The Long Florence Necklace is effortless and pairs beautifully with my Roma Studs. The genuine stone discs in malachite, blue lapis, turquoise, mother of pearl, and black onyx make the collection versatile — it’s easy to mix and match for any trip.

What inspires you when designing jewelry?

My inspiration comes from so many places — travel, art, architecture, history, and nature. My blue and white collection was inspired by my personal collection of antique porcelain. I have loved blue and white pieces since childhood, as my mother collected antiques, too. My designs often reflect the French and Italian influences from my travels, as well as botanical themes from my home and garden. My passion for home decor often shapes what I design, too.

Do you have a most sentimental favorite Susan Shaw piece?

Yes, my Pearl Cross Multi-Strand Necklace. I designed it over 30 years ago. This piece is a testament to how some designs truly stand the test of time.

Susan’s tips for keeping your jewelry looking new.

The most important thing is to keep your pieces dry. That helps maintain the original finish.

Always apply perfume or hairspray before putting on jewelry.

Take pieces off before showering.