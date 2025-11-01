The Art of Wintering

By Michelli Ramon | Photography by Sara Blanco

The holidays carry a complicated weight. For generations, women have carried the emotional labor of the season. Bake the cookies. Hang the lights. Smile for photos. Send the cards. Wrap the gifts. Make spirits bright. Our calendars and culture demand we go faster, do more and make merry. But our inner rhythms, so deeply ingrained with the seasons, beckon us to something else: Winter.

Winter comes with other intentions. The trees are letting go. The ground goes still. Even the sun takes her rest early – and somewhere inside, our bodies long to do the same. Winter is an invitation to return to ourselves. To let the masks fall. To sit quietly with what is unresolved. To make space for stillness so that something truer can emerge come spring. This isn’t laziness or retreat. It’s alignment. Exhaustion isn’t a character flaw—it’s information. When we feel heavy or tired in November and December, it may not be depression or ingratitude. It might be biology calling us back to balance. Winter asks something radically different from us. Winter asks not for effort, but for rest.

In a world that tells women to push through, rest becomes a radical act. Rest is not indulgence. It’s sovereignty. It’s the choice to treat your exhaustion with reverence instead of shame. It’s how you tell yourself: I will not abandon you, even when the world asks me to. This softness stands in contrast to the cultural myth that strength means powering on. Real strength might look like choosing to be gentle with yourself when old wounds surface during family gatherings, when grief visits at midnight, when joy feels far away. A woman’s body knows something that culture has forgotten: renewal requires rest.

Seasonal Self-Compassion

You don’t have to cancel the holidays to reclaim your rest. You need only bring your body and spirit into the rhythm of the season. These practices are small portals to presence and restoration:

1. Create light rituals.

The early dusk can feel heavy. Meet it with gentle illumination: a single candle at dinner, a strand of warm lights in your room, morning walks when the sun rises. Let light be medicine, not decoration.

2. Rest as ritual.

Schedule nothing. Take naps. Sit without multitasking. Allow yourself to do less, on purpose. Rest is not a reward for finishing your list; it’s part of how you survive it.

3. Soothe your senses.

Wrap in something soft. Drink something warm. Turn off notifications. Breathe into your belly. Small acts of physical care help your nervous system shift from doing to being.

4. Practice emotional honesty.

If grief or loneliness arrives, greet it like an old friend. You don’t have to force cheerfulness. Cry, if you need to.

5. Seek small beauty.

Watch the steam curl from your mug. Notice how bare branches catch the light. These tiny moments of attention are how we return to ourselves.

Rest begins in gestures so small they go almost unnoticed.

In her book, Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times, Kathryn May writes, “Here is another truth about wintering: you’ll find wisdom in your winter, and once it’s over, it’s your responsibility to pass it on. And in return, it’s our responsibility to listen to those who have wintered before us. It’s an exchange of gifts in which nobody loses out.”

To “winter” is to honor dormancy. To trust that life continues even in stillness. This holiday season, instead of promising to do better, choose to be gentle with what already is. Because when we stop fighting our natural rhythm, we create the conditions for real renewal. As the holidays unfold, let the world rush if it must. You are allowed to rest.

Michelli Ramon is a writer, therapist, and dedicated girl’s girl. She is the author of A Book for Girls and the owner of Bird & Branch, a quirky little therapy practice in the heart of San Antonio. michelli@birdandbranch.love, birdandbranch.love