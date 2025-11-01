Role Model Gabriella Salinas

Gabriella Salinas

Giving Back to Nonprofits Fuels Young

Chamber of Commerce Dynamo’s Energy

By Blithe Wiley | Photography by David Teran

When people learn that Greater San Antonio Chamber Communications Manager Gabriella Salinas is 23 and holds not only a bachelor’s but also a master’s degree, the typical thought is “Wait…what?” Salinas, a native of Alamo, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, was able to graduate with an associate’s degree at age 18 through the dual enrollment program at PSJA Memorial High School. She decided to enroll in her baccalaureate studies at St. Mary’s University, in large part due to her twin sister, Gianna’s, decision to attend that university. After graduating from St. Mary’s, she earned her M.S. degree in User Experience Design from Arizona State University.

When asked about her role as Communications Manager at the Greater San Antonio Chamber, Salinas enthusiastically describes her myriad duties. “The Chamber is a small but mighty team, so in true Chamber fashion, I wear a lot of hats!” Salinas explained. “My primary responsibilities include designing all visual content, both print and digital, along with managing photography and videography. I also manage our organic social media presence, sharing upcoming events, celebrating member milestones, and highlighting the important advocacy work happening across our departments. Ultimately, my role is about telling the Chamber’s story and the stories of our members.”

Salinas continued her passion for giving back to her community when she moved to San Antonio to attend St. Mary’s. “My first internships at St. Mary’s were with local nonprofits, and these experiences really helped shape my heart for community work,” she said. “My first internship was with Artvango Therapeutic Services, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children heal from cycles of abuse, poverty, and trauma through expressive art therapies.”

Her second college internship was with Triple H Equitherapy, an organization that uses the power of horses to help individuals with physical and mental challenges find confidence and healing. “These internships gave me such a real, hands-on look at what it means to serve others. They taught me compassion and the impact that even small acts of kindness can have. This is where my love for nonprofit work began.”

In addition to her college internships, Salinas began volunteering with the nonprofit “RGV Gives Back” during her senior year of college. She served on the organization’s Board of Directors during her graduate studies and first year of full-time work. During her involvement with RGV Gives Back, the organization was able to provide 500 Thanksgiving meals to families in need and award more than 10 scholarships each year to students at all levels.

When asked what has served as the inspiration for giving back to her communities, Salinas is quick to point to her mother and two sisters. “The women in my life are the biggest inspiration behind why I love giving back,” she said. “My mom built the foundation for everything I am. She’s always put her three girls first — no matter what – and taught us the value of hard work and heart. My grandma, who never graduated from college, made sure all of her children did so they could create better opportunities for themselves and their families.”

Salinas noted that her older sister, Victoria, works in the medical field and cares for others every day, while her twin sister, Gianna, is a third-year law student at St. Mary’s and is serving as a student attorney, helping clients in need on a pro bono basis.

As for looking ahead to the future, Salinas envisions herself in 5-to-10 years leading a communications team at a nonprofit organization that’s making a difference in the community. “I hope to stay involved in giving back, whether that’s through community projects, mentorship, or volunteering. Overall, I want to grow as a leader, while staying grounded in purpose and service.”