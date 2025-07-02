New Garage Doors Offer An Instant Boost In Curb Appeal And Resale Value

If you’re selling your home, here’s a pro tip for instantly boosting your curb appeal with an improvement that recoups its value: invest in a stylish new garage door.

A new garage door can offer a 149 percent return on investment in San Antonio, according to Remodeling Magazine’s 2024 Cost Vs. Value Report.

With a relatively low cost and fast installation, it’s one of the top home improvement projects in terms of ease and enjoyment, said Randy Oliver, president of Hollywood-Crawford Garage Door Company, which has served customers in the greater San Antonio area since 1947.

“Even if you’re not planning to sell and you want a smart investment that offers instant gratification, a garage door is a great choice,” Oliver said. “With so many styles, colors and materials available, a new garage door is like an instant facelift for any home.”

Hollywood-Crawford has more than 40 stylish garage doors on display in their showroom at 11234 Gordon Road in San Antonio. They provide full-service garage door installation, garage door openers and repair services, including free, no-obligation garage door safety inspections.

If you haven’t updated your garage door in awhile, you may be surprised by the many advances and updates available, Oliver said.

Today, garage doors are available in a multitude of colors, materials and insulation values, with prices for any budget. In addition to recouping value upon selling the home, they can also help homeowners save money on utilities. Insulated doors are increasingly popular in South Texas, keeping garages more comfortable and preventing harsh temperatures from getting into homes.

A new door and opener can make it easier to manage the busy lifestyle of modern families. A smartphone-controlled garage door opener can eliminate the worry of wondering if the garage door is closed and even let delivery drivers open the garage door and place packages safely inside.

Hollywood-Crawford carries doors made with specialty materials, including reclaimed barn wood, Corten steel, composite faux wood materials and full-view aluminum overhead doors with a variety of insulated and non-insulated glass panels. They’re also available in styles to match any home’s look, including Farmhouse, Tuscany, Ranch, Craftsman, Modern Contemporary and more.

Homeowners can visualize the possibilities of various garage doors using virtual tools online at www.HollywoodCrawford.com. Simply upload a photo of your home or choose a house with similar structure and style, and select from many styles, materials, finishes and accessories to build a door unique to your needs.

Hollywood-Crawford is now the fifth largest residential garage door company in the nation and the twelfth largest garage door company nationwide based on 2023 business results, according to the International Door Association.

The San Antonio-based garage door company has also earned accolades for customer service, including winning the Angi Super Service Award for 18 consecutive years, and a 2024 People Love Us On Yelp Award as one of the highest-rated and best-reviewed businesses on the platform, as determined by customer reviews. The company was also selected as a 2024 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave for the third year in a row, based on votes by residents of San Antonio neighborhoods.

Each year Remodeling Magazine compares average costs for popular remodeling projects with the value those projects retain at resale in various U.S. markets. More information on the report is available at www.costvsvalue.com.

For questions about improving your home’s resale value or enhancing the curb appeal of your home, call (210) 494-3434 or visit online at hollywoodcrawford.com.