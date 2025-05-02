Role Model – Kendall Cooper

Advocating for Change

By Michelle Vasquez | Photography by Suzanne Pack

At 18, Kendall Cooper is demonstrating what it means to lead with purpose. A native of Castroville, a senior at Providence Catholic School, and a future environmental science major, she brings curiosity, creativity, and community awareness to everything she does. Whether she is developing a business plan rooted in sustainability, speaking up about local conservation issues, or creating art that reflects her values, Cooper is focused on learning, connecting, and making a positive impact.

Cooper is an emerging leader whose interests in science, conservation, and advocacy have already shaped her path. As she prepares to attend Texas A&M Corpus Christi to study environmental science, her passion is clear. “I really like science and nature a lot. That is why I want to do environmental science,” she says.

Her passion is not just academic. Cooper created a business plan for a high school competition sponsored by the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO). Her business plan revolved around “Three Seven Farm-to-Table,” a farm-to-table grocery store designed to bring fresh, organic goods to her small hometown. The concept came from her interest in conservation and her family’s agricultural roots.

Her business name, “Three Seven Farm-to-Table,” honors her great-grandfather’s cattle brand and reflects the legacy of her family’s ranch. “My main inspiration was wanting to honor my family and their history,” she says. That connection to heritage is part of what grounds her vision for the future.

Her plan outlined a five-year timeline that included growing from a grocery concept to a market stand, adding deliveries, partnering with local restaurants, and offering educational classes. “I think my business plan was 86 pages when I finished,” she reflects.

Cooper is also committed to using her voice. Since sophomore year, she has been advocating for changes around light pollution in her community. She even brought the issue to her town’s mayor. “He has been avoiding me, but I will get him one day,” she laughs. Her willingness to speak up, even before she could vote, comes from a belief in making her voice heard. “Even though I was under 18 at the time, I feel like I still needed a say in what I was passionate about.”

Her confidence was strengthened through her experience in the NAWBO high school mentorship program. After receiving feedback in her junior year, Cooper returned as a senior and expanded her business plan. The program taught her how to network, communicate with professionals, and seek feedback. “At every event, I would get business cards and email them my business plan,” says Cooper. “I do not know where I got that confidence from, but I definitely owe it all to NAWBO.”

Beyond business, Cooper also finds purpose through creative outlets. She is involved in the National Art Honor Society, where she creates ceramics, participates in photography, and works on art installations for school events. “I try to put my emotions in my head onto a piece of paper,” she notes.

She is also a member of the Global Justice Club, where she learns about immigration, fair trade, and other global issues. The group organizes volunteer events that allow Cooper to connect her interests in education and service. “Global justice gives me a way to go volunteer. It is a really good opportunity for me to grow as a person,” she shares.

When asked about her strengths, Cooper quickly lists organization, time management, and her ability to connect with others. She plans to use those skills to support environmental causes and make a difference in the world. “If you organize yourself and you are passionate about something, then you will succeed,” she says.

Cooper is a powerful example of how young people can lead through purpose and perseverance. Her actions reflect a clear sense of direction, deep commitment to service, and an eagerness to grow. She is not waiting to become a leader someday. She is already showing others what it looks like to start now.