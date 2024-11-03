Profile – Coldwell Banker

Who You Work With Matters

With offices across Central, South, and the Coastal Bend of Texas, Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORS® (CBDHR) is a brokerage servicing the Residential, Luxury, Land & Ranch, Commercial, and Property Management real estate needs of its communities. President and Broker/Owner Leesa Harper Rispoli—the second generation to continue her iconic mother D’Ann Harper’s legacy—has continued to grow the company’s footprint into becoming the second largest woman-owned Coldwell Banker® franchise in the nation.

Leesa Harper Rispoli’s leadership has been instrumental in this growth, making her a pillar within the real estate industry. She has earned numerous accolades for her business savvy, such as Coldwell Banker® National’s inaugural “Woman on the Move” award in 2021 and the San Antonio Business Journal’s 2024 “Impact Award” for her philanthropic endeavors.

Philanthropy is central to the mission of CBDHR, with philanthropic partnerships and charitable events hosted by Leesa throughout the year. Leesa believes giving back to the communities that help build us is essential. A portion of every brokerage transaction supports the San Antonio Communities in Schools, a program dedicated to providing resources to support keeping children in school until graduation. Leesa has been widely recognized for her service to the community, receiving awards such as the San Antonio Business Journal’s “Philanthropic Award”, the San Antonio Business Journal’s “2021 C-Suite Award”, and Communities In Schools’ “All In For Kids” award recognizing CBDHR’s contributions.

As one of the only concierge-style brokerages in San Antonio, Leesa ensures that all her agents have the tools they need to be the best in the business and provide exceptional service. Leesa Harper Rispoli’s unwavering dedication to her agents, clients, and community exemplifies why at CBDHR, who you work with truly matters.

Leesa Harper Rispoli

President, Broker/Owner

Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORS®

18756 Stone Oak Parkway, Ste 301

San Antonio, TX 78258

(210) 483-7004

www.cbharper.com