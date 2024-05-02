Instagram Facebook-f Linkedin-in Icon-twitter-x
Ranch Motel

Ranch Motel

Shea Daniel-Youngblood

Ranch Motel

10” x 10”
Oil on panel, plein air

“As a painter, I’m looking to tell the story of a subject as it’s being experienced. I want to convey the relationships, interactions, intersections, and connections I am privileged to participate in and bear witness to for a brief moment in time. I like to travel around San Antonio, stopping anywhere  I feel pulled by the moment, a shadow, or a stoplight.”

– Shea Daniel-Youngblood

Courtesy of Art Gallery Prudencia

2518 N Main Ave | (210) 422-8681

