Shea Daniel-Youngblood
Ranch Motel
10” x 10”
Oil on panel, plein air
“As a painter, I’m looking to tell the story of a subject as it’s being experienced. I want to convey the relationships, interactions, intersections, and connections I am privileged to participate in and bear witness to for a brief moment in time. I like to travel around San Antonio, stopping anywhere I feel pulled by the moment, a shadow, or a stoplight.”
– Shea Daniel-Youngblood
Courtesy of Art Gallery Prudencia
2518 N Main Ave | (210) 422-8681