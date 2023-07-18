CPS Energy, VP of Supply Chain

Photography by Vincent McDonald

CPS Energy is committed to a strong supplier diversity program and partners with local, small, and diverse vendors to deliver service to our growing community. Maria Stanton, VP of Supply Chain at CPS Energy, oversees procurement, warehousing, and supplier development and is passionate about providing business opportunities to our community.

“We provide multiple opportunities for our local Small, Minority, Women, and Veteran Business Enterprises (SMWVBE) to compete in our procurement process to help us keep our dollars local.”

Maria’s team is dedicated to educating and providing guidance to vendors about how to register to conduct business with CPS Energy. Her team also participates in business support fairs throughout the year to provide helpful information for local SMWVBE on the registration, bidding, and procurement process. In 2022, the Supplier Development team coordinated more than 140 separate outreach events resulting in direct communication and engagement with hundreds of potential local vendors.

“I’m really proud that over the last calendar year, these proactive outreach efforts have resulted in over $260 million local and diverse supplier spend right here in our San Antonio community.”

Prior to this role, Maria served as Vice President of Community Engagement & Corporate Responsibility, delivering to our community the first Customer Response Unit, Community Outreach team, Public Safety & Education team, and the Casa Verde Weatherization Program.

Maria has brought this community focused lens to Supply Chain with intentionality, targeting SMWVBE opportunities and virtual workshops to help guide the procurement bidding process in addition to expanding a dedicated Supplier Diversity team.

“There is no question our city is experiencing significant residential and commercial growth and we are committed to overcoming global Supply Chain challenges to support the exciting developments throughout our community.”

For more information on doing business with CPS Energy, email SupplierDevelopment@cpsenergy.com