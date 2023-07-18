Looking for ideas on how to celebrate an anniversary with the one you love? Here are a few of San Antonio Woman’s favorite restaurants to help create a night to remember.

Signature

If you find yourself dreaming of the Texas Hill Country, savory comforts, spice, and the sultry depth of a fine burgundy – discover Signature Restaurant. Gulf seafood conspires with Atlantic Coast oysters flown in fresh, house-aged sirloin easily holds its own with Pacific Northwest lamb, and the Hill Country is well-represented with venison, dove, and quail. Local and organic ingredients change the menu as the seasons peak and wane, but the constants are quality, flavor, artistry in the kitchen and a warm welcome when you walk in the door.

16401 La Cantera Pkwy

(210) 247-0176

Paesanos 1604

When Mediterranean is on your mind, treat yourself to the best San Antonio has to offer. Where the finest in imagination and tradition are always on the menu. Where Hill Country hospitality meets Tuscan taste. Only at Paesanos 1604, inspiration comes from the world’s greatest cuisines, seasoned with fresh, seasonal ingredients and decades of Paesanos’ unique Italian taste to bring you some of the most sublime Mediterranean dining and thoughtfully curated menus in the Southwest.

3622 Paesanos Parkway

(210) 493-1604

Toro Kitchen + Bar

They follow their concept throughout all aspects of the restaurant, from their carefully chosen wine selection to daily promotions and happy hour. They bring traditional Spanish flavors to the menu lineup while providing some creativity from their chef with their regular specials. A lively casual yet sophisticated mature atmosphere having live music and flamenco from time to time.

115 N Loop 1604 E #1105

(210) 592-1075

Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood

Located in the heart of San Antonio on historic Houston Street, Bohanan’s beautiful upstairs dining room has an Old-World steakhouse charm with modern attention to detail. Late-night small plates and hors d’oeuvres accompany an extravagant variety of hand-crafted cocktails, craft beers, excellent wines, and top-shelf spirits.

219 E Houston St #275

(210) 472-2600

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou

The brainchild of its three Frenchmen founders, Mon Chou Chou’s menu highlights the cuisine of their homeland, enriched with fond memories of meals shared with family and friends throughout their lives. Many of the featured dishes are directly influenced by the trio’s respective grandmothers, as well as the many inspiring cities and diverse regions of France. Together they developed an epicurean friendship. Today, the Brasserie brings their dream to life. Mon Chou Chou introduces their passion for French comfort food in the beautiful Historic Pearl and the city they love to call home.

312 Pearl Pkwy

(210) 469-3743

The Moon’s Daughters

Floating high above the River Walk is The Moon’s Daughters, an enchanting indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge and bar that dazzles from its 20th-story perch over the city. Inspired by the Greek goddess of the moon, the lounge and bar offers indoor-outdoor seating with twinkling city lights and all the magic of starry San Antonio nights.

115 Lexington Ave

(210) 942-6032