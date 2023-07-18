SAW LOGO maroon
Discover New Experiences for 2023 in Ruidoso, New Mexico

Jul 18, 2023

This year, it’s not just about where— but why.

fantastic winter meteor shower and the snow capped mountains

If your travel goals for 2023 are to do, see, explore, and eat more, it’s time to head for Ruidoso, New Mexico. Whether you’re looking to connect responsibly with nature and wildlife, celebrate Indigenous culture, chase new active adventures, explore beyond the hotspots, or are just ready to relax someplace different, Ruidoso has a trip for every type of traveler.

From EV-charge-equipped hotels to small, locally-owned businesses and intergenerational family adventures, the ultimate Ruidoso getaway is about great views, great food, and all-around great experiences for people and the planet.

CONNECT RESPONSIBLY WITH NATURE AND WILDLIFE

Nature is just outside the door in Ruidoso. Choose from an array of multi-use trails for outings with the family, or check out routes laden with historical sights. And Ruidoso has wildlife in spades, with the chance to see deer, elk, bears, free-roaming horses, and more. But remember, everything we do impacts our wild places, from the environment to animal welfare. So, let’s do our part to keep Ruidoso wild.

CELEBRATE INDIGENOUS CULTURE

Long before the Europeans discovered the Southwest, south-central New Mexico was Mescalero Apache territory—and still is. The Mescalero Apache Tribe owns and operates both Ski Apache and the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the Mescalero Apache Cultural Center and Museum. This museum provides an insightful look into the historic Apache People, with ancient artifacts like tools, weapons, clothing, and impressive woven baskets.

CHASE NEW ACTIVE ADVENTURES

Get active for a chance to win. Biking, hiking, disc golf, 4×4, fishing, and motorcycle adventures await as part of the Third Annual Ruidoso Adventure Tours sweepstakes. Complete any or all of the six self-guided adventure tours on the Discover Ruidoso travel app between March 11 and October 7, 2023, and be entered to win one of our Grand Prizes!

EXPLORE BEYOND THE HOTSPOTS

Visitors looking for a place to embrace their creativity and create connections can find an exciting indie art scene in Ruidoso. Access live music venues and unique galleries, or kickstart your creativity with inspiring classes, groups, and workshops. Explore our Events Calendar to never miss out.

RELAX IN SOMEPLACE DIFFERENT

With nighttime skies painted in dancing stars, constellations, and the Milky Way, a mountain town steeped in outdoor adventure, and plenty of indie shops, cafes, brewpubs, and wineries, there’s much more to this south-central village than skiing and horse racing.

Start your travel planning today at DiscoverRuidoso.com

People enjoying mountain biking
People enjoying mountain biking

