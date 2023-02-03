By Lainey Berkus

I adore handbags.

True confession, I have far too many handbags. But that doesn’t stop me from buying more.

For me, handbags are many things — a statement, a necessary fashion accessory that completes a look, and an extension of my personality. Most importantly, they all keep me organized no matter where I am going or what I am doing.

Let’s take a peek inside my closet. There you will find the timeless classic bag, the embellished beaded bag, the designer bag, the bucket bag, the tote bag, the gym bag, the hobo bag, the belt bag, the camera bag, the doctor bag, the golf bag, the grocery bag, the bowling bag, environmentally friendly grocery bags, and my sentimental vintage bags that my Mom carried on her arm. When I became a grandmother, I invested in the ever-popular hands-free cross body bags, highly fashionable backpacks, and the duffel travel bags, all perfect for carpool pick-up and assorted outdoor adventures with my 9 grandchildren.

My bag shapes vary a lot —oversized, miniature, envelope, round, square, oblong, heart-shaped. These bags come in all colors and all materials as well — lucite, pearls, wood, leather, canvas, jute, cotton, feathers, woven, recycled materials. Add all sorts of fantastic handbag hardware in the mix.

Simply put, my handbag addiction is a never-ending story.

That’s me. What about you?

I will be peeking inside bags of leading ladies in San Antonio and sharing those stories with the readers of SA Woman. What’s in your handbag, and what does it say about you?

Lainey Berkus is a public relations, marketing, hospitality, arts, and community outreach consultant. Before retirement, Lainey was a fashion columnist for the Express News and the San Antonio Light. She also co-founded The CE Group.