Hollywood-Crawford Door Company Celebrates 75 Years

Any business that’s been around 75 years has seen dramatic changes. Hollywood-Crawford Door Company, founded in San Antonio in 1947 and still going strong today, is no exception.

Doyle Benton started installing garage doors at Hollywood-Crawford in 1959. Back then, garage doors were constructed of wood and installed without the help of power tools. Garage door openers were a cutting-edge luxury available only to the very wealthy.

As decades went by, pagers and electric typewriters were the height of business efficiency. When steel garage doors became popular in the late 1980s, they were only available in a white raised-panel design. Garage door openers became more widely available and were a popular Christmas gift, so the company offered them on sale during the holidays.

Doyle Benton went from installer to company owner in 1979 when he bought Hollywood-Crawford from his longtime bosses, Harry and Merle Crosland, the couple that had founded the business.

Today, at 86 years old, Doyle Benton is still the CEO, signing paychecks, helping with planning, and greeting employees. His son-in-law, Randy Oliver, is the company president, overseeing the day-to-day operations with his wife, Becky. Their two sons, Chris and Jonathan, work there, too, representing the third generation of leadership of the family business.

With more than 100 years at Hollywood-Crawford between them, Benton and Oliver, who began working for the company in 1981 and became president around 1996, have helped Hollywood-Crawford survive by adapting to changing conditions.

Doyle Benton

Garage doors have gone from a purely practical necessity to a design element, comprising up to 40% of a home’s elevation. They often serve as the main entrance into and out of a home. Homeowners now control and monitor their garage door openers from their smartphones, with some featuring built-in battery backups, cameras and two-way audio and more.

The company has seen changing trends in San Antonio’s construction industry as well. Overall housing numbers have increased each year, and their customers now include builders constructing homes to rent directly to individuals. More multi-family homes are incorporating garages into their designs, sometimes attached to individual apartments. Word of mouth, always a vital source of referrals, has taken on a new significance with online reviews and social media. As the labor market has gotten more competitive, the company has spent a lot of time and money increasing employee benefits and improving its culture, including higher pay, more paid time off and a healthy profit-sharing program, among other perks.

Some things have stayed consistent over the years. Customer service is the key to the company’s longevity. The company has received the prestigious Angi (formerly Angie’s List) Super Service Award for the past 15 consecutive years – something no other garage door company in San Antonio can say. With more than 1,600 Google reviews with an average of 5.0, the company’s focus on happy customers keeps it ahead of competitors. The company also believes in giving back, providing significant financial gifts to local nonprofit organizations each year.

After 75 years in business, Hollywood-Crawford’s story offers a unique perspective on San Antonio’s construction industry as it positions itself to continue to grow in San Antonio.